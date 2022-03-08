Obituary: Chris Strong

March 12, 1965 – February 17, 2022

Chris Strong was born in Taunton, MA. on March 12th, 1965 to Susan and Charles Strong. He was a natural athlete. So much so that the local little league changed the rules to let him play at the age of 7. Chris went to high school in New Hampshire where he started on the varsity soccer, hockey and baseball teams as a freshman. While in school at Exeter, he helped the hockey team make it to two state championships.

After graduating, Chris joined the U.S. Army as a forward observer for artillery. He attended the University of Florida for three years before heading to California. Along the way, he also earned his pilot’s license.

Chris finally made his way to the Aspen area in the early 1990s. He could be seen smiling and telling stories while tending bar at Maxfields and the Red Onion, often with his partner in crime, Killer. He also worked with his good friend, Jim Jochem at Yellowdog Construction.

Chris was a funny, witty guy who always had a smile and a story for everyone. He was an avid golfer and had many entertaining times with strangers and friends alike on the local courses.

He will be missed by many and will be remembered for his sense of humor, quick wit and a mischievous smirk.

Rest in peace my friend. Oh, and say hello to Hilberto.