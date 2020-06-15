Obituary: Chris Ellison

Chris Ellison

Provided Photo

Christopher Scott Ellison (aka “OKIE”), 56, of Carbondale, CO formerly of McAlester, OK, died on May 17th, 2020 in Aspen, CO. He was buried near his hometown next to his very special friend, Charlotte Hyden.

“OKIE” had lived in the Aspen area since 1986; was born on July 28, 1963 in Dallas, and is survived by his mother, Amy; his father Gerald and his wife LeeAnn; his sister and brother-in-law Peggy and Mark Adams; and his faithful companion “BRICK” — a Jack Russell Terrier.

Okie loved the Colorado lifestyle including hiking with his lil’ dog Brick and he also enjoyed skiing and dirt-biking with his closest friends when he wasn’t doing ‘handyman work’ for many local Aspen homeowners. Chris had a degree from OSU Vocational-Technical School specializing in heat & air contracting but he was versatile in many other areas.

He will be greatly missed by his friends here in the Aspen area and the many people who he worked for over the years who were able to enjoy his company, kindness and friendship. The family has asked that in lieu of Flowers, to make a donation to the local Suicide Prevention organization at: http://www.ourhopecenter.org in the name of Chris “OKIE” Ellison.