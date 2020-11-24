Obituary: Charles (Matt) Stubbs

Charles (Matt) Stubbs

Provided Photo

Charles (Matt)

Stubbs

February 20, 1979 – November 17, 2020

On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Matt Stubbs passed away after a long battle with cancer at the age of 41.

Matt is survived by his wife Ronda of 22 years, his mother Laura, his sisters Tiffany (Mike) and Elizabeth (Patrick), his Uncle Duane, and his nephews and nieces.

Matt was a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend. Although he had a tough exterior, he had a soft side he didn’t always show, but you knew it was there. As one friend put it, “He was soft as smoke and tough as nails.” To say Matt loved the outdoors was an understatement. He’s the guy that while others were sleeping in their tent he was sleeping on a bed of pine branches under the stars. Matt was definitely a mountain man. He was the type of guy that would say exactly what he was thinking. He said it like it was. He loved to make people laugh, and you could count on him to tell a joke. He was a hard worker and a talented welder.

First and foremost though Matt was faithful and loyal to his God Jehovah. He enjoyed many years serving his God alongside his wife. Matt believed in a future paradise here on earth where there will be no more pain, sickness, or death. Because of his love for other people he shared his hope for the future with them.

There will be a Zoom memorial on Saturday November 28, 2020.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests online donations to JW.ORG via link:

https://apps.jw.org/E_DONATE