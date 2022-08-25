Obituary: Charles J. Meola
August 9, 1944 – July 23, 2021
Charles J. Meola, 76 of Snowmass Village and Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully last summer, 2021. Survived by his loving wife and long-time “soulmate”, Mary Ann Quinn. He was preceded in death by his parents Celonise and Vincent Meola and brother Jim Meola.
Chuck was a Navy Vietnam veteran, college graduate and construction contractor in Snowmass Village for over 40 years. He was an architect, a foreman and uniquely skilled tradesman – all in one professional courteous package. Chuck was first to help others and he treated everyone with respect. He always had a smile on his face and that smile was contagious; a perfect gentleman.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned for next summer 2023 to honor his memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to
MountainRescueAspen.org or to
Tidewellhospice.org of Sarasota.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.