Obituary: Charles J. Meola

Charles J. Meola

August 9, 1944 – July 23, 2021

Charles J. Meola, 76 of Snowmass Village and Sarasota, Florida passed away peacefully last summer, 2021. Survived by his loving wife and long-time “soulmate”, Mary Ann Quinn. He was preceded in death by his parents Celonise and Vincent Meola and brother Jim Meola.

Chuck was a Navy Vietnam veteran, college graduate and construction contractor in Snowmass Village for over 40 years. He was an architect, a foreman and uniquely skilled tradesman – all in one professional courteous package. Chuck was first to help others and he treated everyone with respect. He always had a smile on his face and that smile was contagious; a perfect gentleman.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be planned for next summer 2023 to honor his memory.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to

MountainRescueAspen.org or to

Tidewellhospice.org of Sarasota.