Obituary: Celebration of Life Uwe Bobrow

Celebration of Life Uwe Bobrow

Provided Photo

– July 10, 2023

A celebration of life is planned on Monday July 10 for Uwe Bobrow who passed away May 12, 2023. First will be a celebration for Uwe and his son Eric on Aspen Mountain. We will meet at the base of Aspen Gondola between 10 and 10:30AM. At the top of Aspen Mtn. at 11 AM, we will walk to the area where we will commemorate their lives and their love for the mountains and skiing as Aspen Snowmass. Afterward, friends are encouraged to stay on the mountain and enjoy the scenery, hike and enjoy the Colorado summer.

Later from 2-4PM we will meet and celebrate Uwe’s life at the Missouri Heights Schoolhouse-498 County Road 102 (near Strang Ranch up Catherine Store Road). From 2-4 we will mingle, eat, drink and share remembrances.

If you plan to attend the on Aspen Mountain event please contact Nancy Bobrow (970-319-4722) to secure a gondola pass. Otherwise we will see you at the Schoolhouse.