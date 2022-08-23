Obituary: Carson Joseph Clettenberg

Carson Joseph Clettenberg

Provided Photo

January 4, 2005 – August 18, 2022

Carson Joseph Clettenberg, 17 years old, passed away Thursday August 18, 2022. He is now in the arms of his Holy Lord Jesus Christ, along with his adoring Gammy Cooky, Grandmother Cooky Mays, and Papa Pete, Grandfather Pete Pflanzer.

He is survived by his loving parents, Christy and Steve, his sisters, Katy and Coco, his grandparents, Joe and Ann Kercheville, Howard Mays Jr., Grace Pflanzer, Mike and Doris Clettenberg, along with his aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends from Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale, and Glenwood Springs.

The family will be receiving friends and family on Thursday, Aug 25th, 4-7PM for a visitation at Farnum Holt Funeral Home at 405 7th Street, Glenwood Springs.

A celebration of life will be held outdoors in Carson’s Colorado style (boots, jeans and cowboy hats) on Saturday, Aug 27 10AM at his grandparents’ home, the Lodge at River’s Edge, 600 Frying Pan Road, Basalt. If attending the Celebration of Carson’s life service, please park at Basalt Elementary/Middle Schools. Shuttles will be provided for those that prefer not to walk from parking to lodge.

The celebration of life will be followed by a private family burial.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Alpine Bank where an account has set up for the Carson Clettenberg Memorial Fund. Anyone wanting to make a donation the Carson Clettenberg Memorial Fund can walk into any Alpine Bank to make a donation. In lieu of donating in-person, donors can send checks to the following address; Alpine Bank, Carson Clettenberg Memorial Fund, 600 E. Hopkins Ave. Aspen, CO 81611