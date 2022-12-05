Obituary: Carolyn Manosevitz

February 8, 1941 – December 2, 2022

Carolyn Manosevitz passed away peacefully on December 2, 2022.

Carolyn was born on February 8, 1941 in Winnipeg, Canada to Alex and Manya Margulius. She was a devoted wife and beloved mother, survived by husband Martin and sons Bradley and Jason. She graduated from the University of Minnesota with a BA in Art and a MFA from the University of Texas at Austin.

Carolyn’s art emphasized the impact of the Holocaust (Shoah) on her family of origin and on survivors in the Jewish community. Her art was exhibited at educational and religious institutions across the U.S. In addition to teaching at Austin Community College and Colorado Mountain College, Carolyn expanded her teaching at Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, where she encouraged interfaith dialogue related to the Shoah. She lectured throughout the U.S. and abroad at various conferences, seminaries, and other religious institutions. In 2010, she founded the Fund for Interfaith Understanding and hosted several symposiums in Aspen, Colorado, bringing together religious scholars from around the world to discuss pressing concerns among people of diverse faith traditions.

Carolyn valued her connections with people, maintaining dialogue with her colleagues over many years, and creating community with family and friends, new and old. She loved to cook, entertain, celebrate life with friends, and share her passion for educating people about the Shoah.