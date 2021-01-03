Obituary: Carolyn Hughes

Carolyn Hughes

April 4, 1952 – December 18, 2020

Longtime resident of Carbondale, Carolyn “Lynn” Gawne Hughes passed away from a life well lived on December 18th. She was born in Detroit on April 4th,1952, beloved daughter of Samuel “Dick” Gawne and Susan Gawne. She graduated from Kingswood School in 1970 and the University of Michigan in 1974. After graduation, she became a wildlife biologist. In 1976, Lynn spent the winter skiing in Steamboat, where she met Larry Hughes. They married in 1980 and raised two beloved children, Jessica and Garrett, all surviving.

She loved camping, hiking, and all of nature, from the creepy crawlers to the birds and everything in between. Lynn was an accomplished weaver, pianist, flutist, girl/boy scout leader, artist, owner of the Aspenwood, active member of the A Spiritual Center, and, above all, devoted mother.

Lynn is also survived by her two brothers, Bradford and Michael Gawne, and two grandsons, Christopher and Logan Gilmartin.

A memorial service will be held via Google Meet on January 10th at 3pm. Please use the link below to join us. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the A Spiritual Center c/o, Barbara O’Connor, 1240 Hendrick Drive, Appt. L-4, Carbondale, CO 81623.

A celebration of life with A Spritual Center will be planned for this summer.

meet.google.com/cnh-zdrx-ajy.

(If link not working call 970-379-1278)