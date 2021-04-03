Obituary: Caleb Edelman

Caleb Edelman

Provided Photo

Caleb Edelman

June 23, 1978 – March 11, 2021

Caleb Edelman, born June 23, 1978, peacefully fell asleep in death on March 11, 2021, surrounded by family, after a brief battle with leukemia. Caleb was 42 years old.

Caleb was born in Beloit, Kansas, one of four children to Richard and Shirley Edelman. His childhood was spent with many friends and family, enjoying the life a small town offers; riding bikes, building forts and swimming at the pool until sundown. He learned so much from his father and mother, including the value of hard work, the truly important things in life, and a strong love of people. At the age of 16, Caleb chose to dedicate his life to his Creator, Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Caleb’s upbringing and faith in the Bible from a young age built the strong character that many in The Valley knew and loved about Caleb.

After graduating from Beloit High School and North Central Kansas Technical College in 1996, and in classic “Caleb fashion”, he acted decisively, followed his head and his heart to Colorado and gave 100% to building a beautiful life together with his lovely wife, Monica. They were married on June 20, 1998, and together they worked hard to found and build several successful businesses in The Valley. These included a commercial and residential roofing company, ECOS Environmental and Disaster Restoration and a real estate holding and management enterprise. As he built his businesses and friendships in The Valley, Caleb whole-heartedly believed in working and succeeding together with good people, never feeling too important to ‘push the broom’, building strong teams, standing up for the little guy and always striving to do what was right. Caleb loved people and never judged others by where they had been or what they had done. Rather, he trusted their character and what he knew they could become in the future. A naturally bright and inquisitive person, Caleb loved to talk to and learn from everyone, and he would pass on whatever he knew to whomever might benefit. Caleb would tell anyone who would listen, that successes he enjoyed in life or business had nothing to do with his personal abilities and everything to do with learning from others gracious enough to teach him and above all, applying the timeless principles he learned from Jehovah God through his study of the Bible.

Caleb’s strong love for God, people, and Bible principles moved him to sell his businesses, and focus even more on serving others in the full-time ministry work, together with Monica. This rewarding work included teaching others God’s promises for a bright future on this earth, constructing bible education centers in Aurora, CO and Warwick, NY and disaster relief work in the Bahamas and the US Virgin Islands. Caleb found helping others in this way more joyful, satisfying and faith strengthening than any other endeavor or adventure he enjoyed in his life. It fortified him to endure the disease that took his life with blazing hope and undeniable confidence that he would be resting peacefully, safe in God’s memory, and brought back to life here on earth in the very near future to reunite with those he loves in paradise.

Caleb will be dearly missed by Monica, his siblings, his brothers and sisters in the faith and his Creator, Jehovah God. Caleb was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Edelman and Shirley Edelman. He is survived by his wife, Monica of Carbondale, Colorado; his sisters, Alethia (Allen) Larsen of Hood River, Oregon; Rachel (Joshua) Webb of Beloit, Kansas; brother, Craig (Lacey) Edelman of Beaverton, Oregon; nephews and nieces Jacob and Levi Larsen; Grace Webb, and Phoebe Edelman; and many dear aunts, uncles, cousins, loving in-laws, and beautiful friends.

There will be a Zoom memorial service in honor of Caleb’s life on Saturday, April 10th at 2:00 pm (MT). For information regarding attending, please send your request to paintapic4u@gmail.com .

Condolences may be mailed to Monica Edelman at PO Box 1799, Carbondale, CO 81623. In lieu of flowers, charitable donations can be made to the worldwide bible education and relief work to which Caleb dedicated so much of his life at http://www.donate.jw.org .