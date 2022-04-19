Obituary: Byron Charles Lewis
January 4, 1933 – March 27, 2022
Byron Charles Lewis passed from this life at the age of 89 on March 27, 2022, surrounded by members of his loving family at his home in Clark Fork, ID. Byron was born January 4, 1933 as Billy Moyot in Denver, CO. He was adopted by Grace & Dan Lewis of 44th & Inca, Denver, CO as an infant.
Byron is survived by his loving wife, Myra of 64 years. His daughters, Robyn King (George King), Stacey Mannix (Brent Mannix) and Dana Grupenhoff, (Doug Grupenhoff). Also 7 wonderful grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. His grandchildren, Chris, Matt, Stephanie, Bryan, Ashley, Oliver, and Quincy, will be his honorary pallbearers; along with his lifelong friend, James McFall.
Celebration of Life for Byron was held Saturday, April 16th at 2 pm (PST) at the Clark Fork High School gymnasium.
