Obituary: Bush Charles Helzberg

Bush Charles Helzberg

Provided Photo

– May 23, 2023

Bush Charles Helzberg, of Aspen, Colorado, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on May 23, 2023.

Bush was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Shirley Bush Helzberg and Barnett C. Helzberg, Jr. He graduated from Pembroke Hill School, and the University of Michigan. He then served as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Mali, West Africa for two years. Following the Peace Corps, Bush earned graduate degrees from Columbia Business School and Stanford Law School.

Bush was an investment banker at Lehman Brothers, co-founded Helzberg Angrist Partners, and founded Expedition Capital and Best & Co., Jewelers in Aspen, Colorado. He served on the boards of a number of nonprofit organizations including Past Chairman of YPO Aspen, University Academy Public Charter School, Aspen Country Day School, World Learning, and St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. He also served as a member of the Advisory Council of the National Outdoor Leadership School (NOLS), The Committee on Collections for the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, and the Board of Visitors of Stanford Law School.

His book, Charter Schools Work: How America’s Failing Urban School Districts Can be Transformed, describes the ideals, operational strategies and results at University Academy, serving as a guide for others who wish to participate in the charter school movement.

He is survived by his mother and father, Shirley Bush Helzberg and Barnett C. Helzberg, Jr., brother Barnett C. Helzberg III (Jennifer) Wellesley, Massachusetts, former wife Jamie Helzberg, sons Oliver, Benton, Leo and Arthur and daughter, Amelia of Aspen, Colorado, and nephews Elias and Sawyer Helzberg, Wellesley, Massachusetts.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to further scholarships for travel abroad at University Academy to the University Academy Foundation, 8080 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, Missouri 64114 or the charity of your choice.

A service will be held Tuesday, June 6th, at 2:00 p.m. at The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah, 12320 Nall Avenue, Overland Park, Kansas 66209. A private burial service will follow for family members only. For the funeral livestream information, please contact The Temple, Congregation B’nai Jehudah.

