Obituary: Bridget Eileen Eisenhart Starri

Bridget Eileen Eisenhart Starri

Bridget Eileen

Eisenhart Starri

December 25, 1946 – February 5, 2021

The Roaring Fork Valley has lost one of our dear friends.

Bridget Eileen Eisenhart Starri, beloved daughter of Omar and Margueritte Eisenhart, died peacefully in hospice care on February 5th, 2021.

When she first arrived in Aspen from Ocean City, New Jersey in her early 20s, Bridget became a vibrant Wienerstube team member.

Bridget was instrumental in bringing the Werner Erhard EST training to Aspen in its beginnings and worked tirelessly as a volunteer to help facilitating the program.

Thereafter, she selflessly helped pilot and facilitate a business Management and Maintenance Service called MMS, that presented transformative and live-changing workshops, which she did without pay and solely for the benefit of others.

Bridget attempted a partnership in a small restaurant in Aspen, which showcased her love of healthy food preparation and for feeding her community.

She moved to Yelm, Washington for two years in the early 90s to attend The School of Enlightenment, where she had many wonderful adventures. She later referred to this period as her “cult” years.

When Bridget returned from Washington, she began a successful private bodywork practice in Aspen; her world class, luxurious and legendary massages were sublime to receive!

Bridget moved to California when her health failed her at high altitude, where she was housed and treated like family by dear friends for the last years of her life.

Many friends stepped up to help her in untold ways during her last chapter, as her health deteriorated. The loyalty shown her by her tribe humbled her immensely.

She hosted many memorable, delicious and intimate dinner parties that always culminated with music, dancing and storytelling into the wee hours. She had a gift for creating a cozy, wholesome and inviting home environment enjoyed by all of her visitors.

Bridget leaves behind a legacy of easy laughter and a deep, freely shared wisdom cultivated out of curiosity and genuine care for others.

She was wholly spiritual and a faithful devotee of Christ, but jokingly referred to humor as her true religion.

Although she had no living relatives, Bridget is survived by scads of beloved friends and cohorts whom she considered family, who loved her immeasurably, and will miss her greatly and remember her often.