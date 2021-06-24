Obituary: Brian Wells

Brian Wells

Brian Wells

July 30, 1981 – June 19, 2021

Brian Lewis Wells passed away, unexpectedly, on June 19, 2021, at the age of 39, while vacationing outside Moab, Utah. As a lifelong resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, he was born in Aspen, July 30, 1981. He graduated from Roaring Fork High School in 1999, and received his B.S. in Construction Management at Colorado State University in 2003. While in college, he met his wife, Kimberly (Zalewski) and they married in 2008.

Brian was an outdoorsman who loved being active in nature. Growing up as a competitive swimmer, he spent summers traveling the state with the Sopris Barracudas. As an adult, he explored new adventures, including backcountry ski hut trips, open ocean sailing and whitewater rafting. Brian and Kim completed professional sailing certification together and navigated through the majority of the Caribbean Islands. They loved skiing, jeeping, camping, hiking, mountain biking, and working to make their house their dream home, always with their beloved dogs at their side.

Brian enjoyed Colorado history and genealogy and was proud of his family’s continuous presence in the State of Colorado. He was a descendant of Lui Miller and Christina Shock, Colorado Pioneers, who arrived in the first horse-drawn carriage seen on the streets of Denver, in 1860.

Brian is survived by his wife Kimberly Wells (Zalewski), his parents James Wells and Anne Knecht, brother William Wells.

A celebration of life is being planned for Sunday August 22, 2021 in Carbondale, Colorado. Details will be available through Farnum-Holt at farnumholtfuneralhome.com.