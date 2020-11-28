Obituary: Brian Frederick Sole

Brian Frederick Sole

January 22, 1954 – November 14, 2020

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal”

Brian grew up in Leawood, Kansas. He attended Catholic schools and was a Shawnee Mission South High School graduate. While in high school he excelled as a world class gymnast, and a prized player on his high school football team. He also excelled in French. After school he loved spending his time at a private equestrian club, Saddle and Sirloin, training and managing the beautiful thoroughbreds boarded there. There was the beginning of his life long love of horses. He was seen often, riding in the fields like the wind bareback on his favorite stallion, Yellowcross.

After high-school he enrolled in flight school in Kissimmee, Florida. He was soon considered an Ace student by his instructors. Everything came easy for Brian in any field he chose. Then came the tragedy of his life at 21 years old. A car ran a stop sign and crashed in to him on his motorcycle. He died 2 times and was brought back with unimaginable injuries. It took years of recovery, but with determination he persevered. For a time he built Lear Jets in Arizona before coming to Aspen in 1992 and met his soulmate Peggy McCafferty Oxford.

He worked construction and built many beautiful homes in Aspen and the Valley. Then he and his beloved beautiful black thoroughbred, Laurie, found each other. They had wonderful times riding the Valley and the streets in Aspen. He trained Laurie to enter many a bar to people’s delight. Back in the day when Aspen was still “The Wild West” many children delighted being lifted on Laurie to ride around Aspen. Laurie died one day in his arms of old age. Then he found his Palomino, Hank, and they continued to delight the town. He loved his Arjuna yoga, hot yoga classes. So much so the owners wanted to send him to become a yoga instructor. All the while he worked at the private side of the Aspen Airport. He assisted many wealthy and famous who loved to see him as they were coming and going. Sadly he was the last person in Aspen to salute a goodbye to our beloved John Denver.

He is preceded in death by his mother a homemaker and father, Don F. Sole, an executive with the Ford Motor company. He is survived by his brother Craig and sister Kim and his beloved brother and sister in law Eric and Tanta Sole of Barcelona Spain.

We can celebrate his life at a mass at St. Mary’s church in Aspen 8AM on Wednesday Dec. 2, 2020. Donations in His Honor to St. Mary’s Catholic Church Aspen and the Aspen Animal Shelter.