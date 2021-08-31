Obituary: Bonnie Robinson
Robinson
August 16, 2021
Bonnie Robinson, who chronicled the Aspen scene for media around the world for several decades has died after a short illness. She was 74.
A Chicagoan, Bonnie graduated in English from the University of Iowa, teaching high school before discovering Aspen in the 1970s. Her free spirit complemented the wild vibe of Aspen’s J-Bar under the legendary Michael Solheim. She was introduced, or introduced herself, to everyone of note and soon established herself.
Bonnie later moved to Los Angeles to pursue her writing career returning to Aspen regularly.
She is survived by her long-time partner, brother, and nieces.
