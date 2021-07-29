Obituary: Bill Drueding
Bill Drueding
August 22, 2021
A celebration of the life of Bill Drueding will be held at the Elks Club in Aspen on August 22nd from 4 PM to 6 PM. Bill was a long-time resident of Aspen arriving in 1973, and passed away on April 21st. He was a police sergeant, city zoning officer, construction manager, and along with many other jobs in town; known for his charm, big heart, and deep laugh. Stories will be told, and memories shared with friends and family. Casual dress and vaccinations please.
