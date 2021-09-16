Obituary: Beverly Reese

Beverly Reese

Provided Photo

Beverly Reese

December 23, 1934 – September 11, 2021

Beverly grew up in Minneapolis, MN but determined to live in Colorado after visiting there as a child. For that reason, she chose to attend University of Colorado, Boulder. At CU she met and fell in love with John “Jack” Reese. The two enjoyed 63 happily married years and raised seven children together. Beverly was a devoted, loving wife. She was nurturing mother, who encouraged her to children to become strong and self reliant adults. She created a welcoming, comfortable, beautiful home.

Beverly enjoyed hiking, cross country skiing, painting, debating current affairs, studying French, book clubs and seeing the world with Jack. She had many friends and was an active member of the Aspen community for 52 years. Beverly faced a great amount of suffering towards the end of her life with illness and the loss of two of her sons. She was a Catholic and attended St. Mary’s. She held a strong, living faith in God all her life.



Beverly was proceeded in death by her sons, Rev. Benjamin Reese and Walter Reese, and brothers Burnett, and Dennis.

Beverly is survived by her husband, Jack Reese, son, Jeff and wife Susan, daughters, Mary, Anise and husband Paul, Christi and husband Gary, Devon and husband Jeremy, 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John and wife Pat and sister-in-law, Beth.

Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on October 23, 2021.

“For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in Him” 1Thes 4:14