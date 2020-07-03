Obituary: Betty Pynnonen
December 5, 1929 – June 23, 2020 In loving memory of Betty Jane Pynnonen who was born on December 5, 1929 to Clara Mae Cummings and John Clayton Mowery in Atlanta, MI. She died on June 23, 2020 in Carbondale, CO. In high school she attended nursing school while her husband went to MSU. They were married on September 3, 1951 and continued to live on campus. After graduation they moved to Shelby, MI and bought their first house. Later having two children Jere and Jil Pynnonen. In 1974 they decided to move to Aspen so the family could ski and Betty could take beach vacations. Betty was very active attending a variety of art classes at Anderson ranch and CMC. She was a member of the pardon my garden club and spent much of her time tending to her beautiful backyard garden. She loved to travel and spent a month or so every year in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. A kind and generous mother, grandmother and great grandmother. We will cherish all our many fond memories of Betty and will miss her always. She is survived by her daughter Jil Pynnonen, granddaughter Desiree Pimentel and great grandchildren Carter and Jordan Pimentel as well as many loving family members and friends.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User