Obituary: Betty Mary Zats
April 14, 1929 – February 19, 2021
Betty Mary Zats (née Silverman) age 91 of Hilton Head Island, SC and St. Paul, MN passed away February 19, 2021. Betty was married to Harold (Babe) Zats in 1954 who preceded her in death in 2015. Betty is survived by Terry Zats (Sheila), Julie Zats (Reede Hoskin) and Barbara Zats (Wallace Collins) and three grandchildren, Lucia and Shawna Zats, and Chloe Collins.
Betty loved doing volunteer work for The St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, and entertained guest performers at her home including Yoyo Ma and many celebrities. Betty and Babe founded Village Travel Service in 1961. They started an adventurous life of traveling all over the world, from safaris in Africa, to riding camels in Egypt, making friends everywhere. Betty and Babe fell in love with Aspen in 1954 skiing in the winter and going to the Aspen Music Festival in summers. For 20 years they volunteered for the Music Festival.
She loved her three grandchildren and taught them how to paint, how to laugh, and how to live life to the fullest.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to The Aspen Music Festival http://www.aspenmusicfestival.com. MEMORIAL SERVICE BY ZOOM MARCH 18, 2021 AT 7P ESThttps://us02web.zoom.us/j/88583736848?pwd=S1V2S2lwaHdUUHMrUTdNSDNNcHJYdz0. For questions contact Julie: jzats@yahoo.com
