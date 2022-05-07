Obituary: Beth Lyn Silverstein

– April 22, 2022

Beth Lyn Silverstein, writer and author, passed away on April 23, 2022, in Sarasota, Florida. Ms. Silverstein was born Beth Lyn Gillette in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1954. She was the Development Director of the Ear Research Foundation helping with research, education, and community service for hearing impairment and dizziness. She made the Ear Research Foundation an internationally recognized center for hearing and dizziness. She worked for Palm Beach Life Magazine in advertising and development. She was a freelance writer for various magazines. She was also a model and a professional musician.

She married the love of her life, Dr. Herbert Silverstein in 1988. They had a wonderful life and traveled all over the world. She loved learning and speaking different languages. She could speak over five languages which she used in her travels. She was a talented musician and played many different string instruments.

She loved her family. She is survived by her twin brother, Bruce, his wife, Sunny, her brother, Pete, and his wife Margaret, stepson, David, her nephews, Daniel and Stuart, and her grandchildren, Daniel and Michael.

She loved animals and nature. She was an equestrian and loved her dogs, who she treated as her furry children.

She was a very friendly and outgoing person. She befriended everyone and everyone loved her. She was always smiling and upbeat. She brightened the room and people’s lives with her presence. She will be greatly missed by all but will live on in our memories of her.

A memorial service was hosted on April 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Temple Emanu-El, 151 McIntosh Rd., Sarasota, FL 34232, (941) 371-2788. The service was livestreamed on the temple website at http://www.sarasotatemple.org . To send condolences please visit http://www.toalebrothers.com .