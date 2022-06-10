Obituary: Beryl “Bud” Eylar

Beryl "Bud" Eylar

January 14, 1941 – May 31, 2022

Beryl “Bud” Eylar passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 31, 2022 at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale at the age of 81. He was born to Gretta (Way) and Jack (John Cameron) Eylar on January 14, 1941, in Waverly, OH, a small town located in the southern part of the state. During his childhood and teenage years he excelled at many sports and achieved academic honors. He attended Ohio University in Athens and graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering.

He joined the Ohio Highway Department where he was an Engineer. Bud and his first wife Sharon moved to Denver in 1968 where he was employed at a private engineering firm during that time. He continued his education and was awarded a master’s degree in Public Administration from the University of Colorado. In 1982 Bud moved to Aspen, CO where he was employed for many years as the Pitkin County Engineer. In that position he oversaw the design and construction of many of the county’s roads and bridges during the 1980’s and 1990’s.

In Aspen he met his longtime partner, Lynn Lichtenwalter. They lived in Aspen and eventually moved to Basalt along the Roaring Fork River, where they enjoyed the outdoors with their cocker spaniels. They often took cross-country trips with their dogs to visit family and friends from Ohio to California. During his retirement, Bud was the President of the Board of Trustees for the Basalt Regional Library and was instrumental in facilitating the construction of the current library which was completed in 2010.

Bud is survived by Lynn Lichtenwalter, his loving partner of many years, Lynn’s boys Joel, Eric and Craig and his son John Eylar.

No memorial is planned, but please have a smile on your face next time you are walking your dog, enjoying a day of hiking, or reading a book at the library.