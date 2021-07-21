Obituary: Ben Carlsen

Ben Carlsen

Provided Photo

Ben Carlsen

March 20, 1978 – July 15, 2021

On Thursday, July 15th, 2021, Benjamin Charles Carlsen passed from this life into the arms of His Heavenly Father. Ben was born in Glenwood Springs on March 20th, 1978 and called Carbondale, Colorado his home for the last 20 years. His love for the valley and the surrounding mountains was evidenced every day in his work with the Forest Service, Snowmass Mountain Ski Patrol, the Aspen City Forestry department, and Aspen Tree Service.

Ben’s kind heart, warm presence, and endearing smile made him a dearly beloved member of every community of which he was a part. In 2014, Ben was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer. In typical Ben fashion, he faced the devastating news with grace, courage and determination. For over five years, he continued to live out his adventurous spirit running marathons, skiing coveted mountains in Europe, meeting and marrying the love of his life, and fueling his passion for hunting with his two German shorthair pointers, Gertie and Leroy. A year and a half ago the cancer stopped responding to the treatment that had been so successful, and the battle began in earnest.

In these most recent months, Ben’s greatest joy and hope was anticipating the arrival of his first child, due in early January. Ben is survived by his wife Katie, parents Tom and Chris Carlsen, brother Ryan, sister Erin (Matt), nephew and niece Caleb and Alison, grandmother Beverly Clark, and countless extended family and cherished friends. His life will be celebrated at Crown Mountain Ranch, the home of Tom and Linda Clark, at 501 Sopris Creek Road in Basalt on Monday, July 26th at 5:00pm. There will be an informal, outdoor service followed by a reception. Donations in Ben’s name can be made to the Lung Cancer Research Foundation at

http://www.lungcancerresearchfoundation.org