Obituary: Bayard Young Hovdesven

Bayard Young Hovdesven

Provided Photo

May 4, 1933 – August 8, 2022

Bayard Young Hovdesven passed peacefully on August 8,2022 with his wife Marilyn at his side. Bayard was born in Mercersberg, Pennsylvania on May 4, 1933 which was his father’s birthday. He was 89 years young.

Bayard lived many places in his youth with his father being a music professor in different college towns. He attended Elon High School in Burlington, NC. He then attended Elon College where his father was teaching at the time. After college he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. Upon his return from Germany, he earned his MBA at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. He was then hired by Ford Motor Company in Dearborn, Michigan. Later he worked in the finance department for TWA in Manhattan. A perk of working for TWA was free first class air travel. Bayard discovered Aspen in the late 60’s and would make weekend trips from NYC to ski in Aspen. In 1971 he made Aspen his home.

Upon arriving in town, he bought an Original Curve condominium and promptly left on a trip around the world. Bayard was intrigued with real estate and worked for Colorado Country Real Estate where he pursued his new passion. Eventually, he started his own company, Bayard Hovdesven Realty. He bought, sold and developed properties all over town. Bayard and his business partner Guy Grover purchased the Clyde and Pat Vagneur ranch on McLain Flats in 1978. Bayard desired to preserve the ranch’s vast open space and his vision resulted in a low density development in what became White Star Ranch, where he resided for 43 of the 50 years he lived in Aspen.

Bayard was an avid skier, golfer, tennis player and off-the-trail hiker. Mountain biking was in the mix at one time. Physical fitness was a priority for him. Christmas time at age 80 , he hiked up and skied Highlands Bowl with Marilyn and a family of close friends. A day to remember. Bayard held a season ski pass for almost 50 years. He read local and national newspapers daily along with several weekly business periodicals. Always staying current with what was going on in the world.

Bayard and his wife of 34 years, Marilyn, shared a love of skiing and hiking, working outside on their property, as well as attending many of the cultural and music events Aspen has to offer. Car trips were a favorite visiting many National Parks over the years. Hiking in Arches and Canyonlands twice a year during the off seasons was an annual event. He loved the exotic landscape of the Utah desert. On his first visit to Arches one Fall with Marilyn and friends, he hiked to Delicate Arch with a full moon above as the only light. Bayard was hooked. His binoculars were a staple at home and on car trips. He spotted endless migrating birds that would land in summer. Bald eagles, golden eagles, red tail hawks and blue herons were a thrill for him to capture in his view. Every morning looking out from his White Star home he would say ” There is nothing more beautiful than these mountains, we are so fortunate”. Bayard was continuously in awe of the surrounding beauty and never took it for granted.

Bayard was preceded in death by his father Dr. E.A. Hovdesven, his mother Florence Hovdesven and his brother Arne Hovdesven. He leaves behind his wife Marilyn Hovdesven, his children David Hovdesven, Lisa Kaczor (John) and Michelle Hovdesven. 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

A private ceremony with military honors took place on Sunday August 14 at Red Butte Cemetery in Aspen.

Bayard’s sharp wit and dry sense of humor will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him.

Donations can be made in Bayard’s memory to Mountain Rescue Aspen – 37925 Hwy 82 Aspen, Colorado 81611 or online http://www.mountainrescueaspen.org .