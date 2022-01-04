Obituary: Baxter Morgan Haynes, Jr.

April 5, 1940 – December 28, 2021

Baxter Morgan Haynes, Jr. passed away on Tuesday morning, December 28, after many years of courageously battling multiple myeloma cancer. Morgan’s family sincerely appreciates the very skillful and loving care given to him during his last month, which he spent in Valley View Hospital. Morgan was born on April 5, 1940, and he spent fifty eight of his eighty one years lovingly caring for his wife, Meg; children, Heather Grace Haynes Dresser, Baxter Morgan Haynes, III (Billy), and William Anderson Haynes (Andy); and his grandchildren, Wilson and Amelia Haynes, and Langdon Dresser. The son of Susie and Baxter Haynes, Morgan was born in Tryon, North Carolina, where he grew up with his brothers, Andy and David Haynes.

Morgan was a graduate of Asheville School and Duke University. From 1968 – 1988, Morgan and his family lived in Spartanburg, South Carolina and Hendersonville, North Carolina while he was Executive director of Camp Ton-A-Wandah for girls, which was founded by Morgan’s grandmother in 1933. After Morgan retired from Camp Ton-A-Wandah, he and Meg moved to Aspen, Colorado and built their home in Starwood, which Morgan helped construct. For 15 years Morgan and Meg were an integral part of the Starwood, Aspen community. Morgan served as president of the Starwood Water District Board of Directors. Morgan and Meg later moved to Missouri Heights above Carbondale, Colorado.

Morgan enjoyed working with his daughter, Heather, in their family’s Unicorn Bookstore in Aspen for many years. He passed on to his children and grandchildren a wide variety of interests including a love of history, reading, woodworking, scuba diving, photography and auto racing.

Until his death, Morgan happily worked for the Aspen Ski Company in various managing and ticketing capacities at the Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk ski areas for twenty-six years. Morgan’s many Ski Company friends will remember his very congenial manner, sense of humor and caring customer service. His friends frequently mention that just seeing and being with Morgan always immediately brought a smile to their faces, calling him a true friend’s friend.

Throughout his life, Morgan was involved with various Episcopal churches as a volunteer and congregant, including Spartanburg, South Carolina’s Church of the Advent, Aspen’s Christ Episcopal Church, and Basalt’s St. Peter’s Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations in memory of Morgan be given to either the: Valley View Foundation for the Palliative Care Program, PO Box 1970, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, or Integrated Therapy Program, PO Box 1970, Glenwood Springs, Colorado, 81601, or to Mill Creek Animal Hospital, 125 East 300 South, Moab, Utah, 84582, Attention: Scott or Patsy Dolginow.

A memorial service celebrating Morgan will be held at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church, Basalt, Colorado at a later date, with detailed information to follow prior to that time.