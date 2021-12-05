Obituary: Barbara Staples Collins

Barbara Staples Collins

October 11, 1934 – November 30, 2021

Barbara Staples Collins of Basalt, Colorado passed away on November 30, 2021 after 87 years full of adventure. Born in 1934 in Cold Spring, NY to Josephine “Dolly” Royce and Harold Staples.

Barbara is survived by her son Stephen Collins; daughter San Anderson; her Grandchildren as well as numerous Nieces and Nephews.

Her Husband of 65 years, Jack; her son, Patrick (Betsy); and her daughter, Ellen, predeceased her as did her parents and all of her siblings.

Barbara graduated from Haldane High in Cold Spring, NY and then held a variety of jobs as she raised their children. She later studied at Duchess Community College and Marist College in Poughkeepsie, NY – She was proud to earn her Master’s Degree and start her career as a High School Guidance Counselor at Rhinebeck High School while in her 40’s.

Barbara loved to sing, ski and travel. She and Jack lived in New York, California and Colorado. They traveled extensively to ski, sail and sight see. In Basalt, they enjoyed many years of volunteering as Wilderness Rangers and as Ski Ambassadors at Snowmass. Barbara was an active member St. Mary’s Parish in New York and then of St. Vincent Parish in Basalt.

Barbara will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her. Funeral Service will be held Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10 am at St Vincent’s Church in Basalt CO.