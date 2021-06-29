Obituary: Arcey Larkin Brown

Arcey Larkin Brown

Arcey Larkin

Brown

October 22, 1954 – April 30, 2021

Born in Americus, Georgia, “Larkin” was known for his love of children and a passion for education.

He studied Political Science at Georgia Southern and Texas State Universities before becoming certified in Learning Disabilities and Special Education by Valdosa State University.

He went on to teach Special Education at Dodge County Schools in Georgia and Beaufort and Sumter Schools in South Carolina. After he retired in 2013, he moved to Snowmass and continued teaching as a substitute teacher for the Aspen School District. He also worked at Clark’s Market and for several security businesses in the valley.

Larkin will be remembered for his southern charm, sense of humor, and willingness to always lend a helping hand. He is survived by his son, Levy Brown.

A celebration of Larkin’s life will be held in Herron Park on Aspen July 11th from 3-5 pm. All are welcome.”