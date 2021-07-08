Obituary: Arcey Larkin Brown
Arcey Larkin Brown
October 22, 1954 – April 30, 2021
An informal celebration of Larkin’s life will be held in Herron Park in Aspen July 11th from 3-5 pm. All are welcome. Bring a chair or blanket.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User