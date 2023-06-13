Obituary: ANTHONY STEVEN WELGOS

ANTHONY STEVEN WELGOS

Provided Photo

July 8, 1947 – May 29, 2023

Tony Welgos, a long time beloved Aspen local, departed from this world in the Roaring Fork River near his home in Lower Woody Creek on Memorial Day. After struggling with esophageal cancer for three years he surrendered his spirit with dignity and courage.

The story began in Thorp, WI where he was born and raised with his twin brother, Danny, and sisters, Mary and Annie. During high school he participated and excelled in all the offerings of team sports—football, track, and basketball. He came to Aspen on a college ski trip in 1969. A year later he was lured back for skiing and the fun-filled bohemian days of Aspen in the 70’s. When you find your heart and soul in a town, you put down roots.

Tony and Kathy were married in 1976—an Aspen style wild and crazy wedding. Five children followed—Ryan, Andy, Elliot (preceded in death), Mark, and Jacqueline. The Welgos Family, including seven grandchildren, is well known in the valley where they still call home. Tony is survived by his 101 year old mother, Ella, and was preceded in death by his father, Walter.

Tony was a familiar face at the local grocery stores he managed—City Market, then Clark’s Market—over a span of 46 years. Customers would seek him out for helpful service and some entertaining laughter. Everyone knew him to be honest, generous, and upbeat. He had faith in people and offered jobs to struggling, disabled applicants giving them an opportunity to succeed. Many employees said “he was the best boss I ever had.” He was involved in the community and served as a Rotarian, a strong participant in the annual Ducky Derby event.

His passions were skiing, biking, and FISHING. Everyone knew about the “big fish” caught on his countless fishing adventures which included rivers all over the West and as far as New Zealand. He was a familiar face on the gondola and loved skiing the steep pitches on Aspen Mountain. The year after he retired (2016-2017 season) he skied 111 days—an accomplishment he was proud of.

We will all join together for a midsummer celebration of Tony’s life on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at T-Lazy 7 at 3:00 in the afternoon. In Tony’s memory a fund has been set up at Alpine Bank for donations towards a Memorial Bench.

—-Farewell Dear Husband, Father, Grandfather, Son, Brother, and Friend—

Gone fishing……..