Obituary: Annie Myerscough Parker

Annie Myerscough Parker

November 18, 2020

Annie was born in March, 1938, in Bristol, England to Richard Myerscough and Beryl Joan Leeder Brown Myerscough.

Age of 9 years old, she and her family moved to Cape Town, South Africa, where she lived until she finished University. From there, she had many adventures traveling the world until she moved to Aspen, here, she met Jay Parker, who was then working as a lift operator at Buttermilk.

Annie and Jay were married at the Community Church in 1968.

Jay and Annie had three children, Jacqueline Parker, Colin Parker and Alec Parker.

Jay, Annie and family lived on a ranch owned by the Christensen family, raising sheep, horses, chickens, cows, pet deer, cats, dogs and goats. Annie loved to garden and take care of all her animals.

Annie and Jay divorced in 1980, but they remained friends for life.

Annie moved to Grand Junction, San Diego and then back to Snowmass Village. There, she became the court clerk for Snowmass Village and was “Town Greeter!”

She moved back to South Africa to care for her mother then back to the USA. She resided in Basalt, Colorado where she lived out her remaining years.

Annie loved spending time with her 3 grandchildren, and they loved being at “Nana’s.”

She was very happy giving her time back to the community by volunteering for the senior lunches and the Disabled Veterans Winter Sports Clinic.

Annie was preceded in death by her son Colin Parker (3 months old, when their home burned down in Old Snowmass) father Richard, brother Jonny, mother Beryl Myerscough.

She is survived by her daughter Jackie Parker, son Alec Parker and her grandchildren, Lars and Analise Skoric (Jackie Parker and Ivan Skoric), and Bailey Parker (Alec and Mindy Parker), her sister and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be in Spring of 2021 when the weather is warm and we can all be outside. In lieu of flowers or donations, please remember Annie by performing and enjoying any type of community service. We will publish the service details.

For now, “Charge your glasses” and big toast all over the world for Annie Myerscough Parker; LOVIE!