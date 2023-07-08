Obituary: Annette “Peppy” Marie Dallenbach

Annette "Peppy" Marie Dallenbach

Provided Photo

August 8, 1939 – July 2, 2023

Peppy Dallenbach passed away Sunday July 2nd with family by her side at home in Grand Junction after a battle with Alzheimer’s. She did not have an enemy in the world as she always had a smile on her face and welcomed everyone in her home on the Dallenbach Ranch. The wife of Wally Dallenbach for 63 years, their love for God and each other kept our family close.

Please visit Peppy’s full obituary athttps://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/grand-junction-co/annette-dallenbach-11356036 A celebration of life will take place at a date in Aug to be announced and in New Jersey in October.