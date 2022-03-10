Obituary: Ann Selby
January 25, 1944 – January 27, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ann Selby on Thursday, January 27th 2022 at her home in Sonoma, California.
Born in Macomb, IL in January of 1944 to parents Riffy and Robert. Ann grew up in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles. She married Tim Selby who preceded her in death in 1999. Ann was a longtime resident and business owner in Aspen, and Basalt, Colorado from 1975-1997. The Selby’s both drove taxi, and ran Pitkin Portage, Inc. and later Aspen Poster Mounting & Gallery. Moving to Sonoma, CA in 1997 she loved her store, Box N Mail, until she retired in 2007. Ann loved arts and crafts, and made beautiful pottery, stained glass, and jewelry. Ann is survived by her only son, Todd Selby of Sherman Oaks, California, and her sister, Nancy Bercu and brother-in-law Ron Rumney of Sonoma, California. Ann loved her home in Sonoma, and a private service is being held on Sunday, March 20th 2022.
