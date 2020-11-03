Obituary: Andy Henry
February 28, 1959 – October 13, 2020
William Andrew “ANDY” Henry, 61, of Delta Co, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Life in Kremmling, Co to be determined in the spring.
