Obituary: Amanda Lee Toft-David

Amanda Lee Toft-David

Provided Photo

April 10, 1982 – November 17, 2022

God called our dear Amanda Lee home the other night. Nothing can make up for the sudden absence of our child, wife, mother,sister, aunt and friend.We will keep alive our love and communion with her even at the cost of pain.Amanda’s love for family and friends will remain in all our hearts as a precious and shining light, a deeply caring and loving soul.

Born in Grand Junction and a graduate of Rifle High School, Amanda went on to complete her quest to be a cosmetologist. After opening a successful business in downtown Rifle where she specialized in hair coloring. Amanda went on as a mother and wife and as a manager in her husband’s business in Carbondale and up Valley.

Amanda was preceded in death by ; her nephew, Michael Cardwell jr., grandparents Fritz and Ruth Toft and William and Gertrude Flowers. Amanda’s loving memory is held within the hearts of her husband Shane David and son Paxton David of Carbondale, parents Doug and Susan Toft of Rifle, brother William (Bill) Toft, sisters Tina cardwell, Toni Toft, Tami Toft, many aunts, uncles,nieces and nephews as well as an extensive list of friends.

There will be a small gathering of family at this time to memorialize her life. A larger celebration of life gathering will occur in July, 2023.We are grateful for the love and prayers to sustain us and every moment we had to spend with Amanda. May the love Amanda so gracefully shared continue to everyone her life touched, in memory of her.