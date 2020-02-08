Obituary: Amanda Hunt

Amanda Katherine Hunt November 11, 1980-January 21, 2020

Our beloved Amanda, 39, of Carbondale, CO and Tortola, British Virgin Islands, passed away on January 21st, 2020 in Road Town, BVI. She is survived by her husband Chris Hunt of Carbondale, CO and Tortola, BVI; her parents Daryl and Laurie Pederson of Grand Junction, CO; brother Bryan Lloyd (Kumiko) of Kent, WA; brother Nick Lloyd (Rie) of Katori, Japan; sister Briana McLaren (Kevin) of Rifle, CO; parents in-law Alan and Peggy Hunt of Scottsdale, AZ; many aunts, uncles and cousins; a nephew, two nieces and countless friends.

Just as she left us, unexpectedly and far too soon, she also made her entrance into this world earlier than expected. Amanda was born in Denver, CO on November 11, 1980. She was three months premature and weighed only 2 lbs. Despite her rough beginning, she thrived and succeeded in all aspects of life growing up. She was raised in the Roaring Fork Valley and attended Basalt K-12 graduating from Basalt High School in 1999. She then went on to Fort Lewis College in Durango, CO graduating in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Anthropology. After college, Amanda moved back to the Roaring Fork Valley and started working for Aspen Valley Hospital in 2004. She was a devoted employee and held multiple roles within the hospital, the last of which was the Surgical Services Resource Coordinator prior to moving on in 2018. In 2019, she completed her CPC certification for medical coding.

Amanda married Chris Hunt in September 2012. The two shared a passion for adventure, outdoors, travel and just life in general. They resided in Carbondale, but then took a giant leap in 2016 when they moved to the British Virgin Islands where Chris had accepted a job offer. Once settled on the island of Tortola, Amanda enjoyed sailing, snorkeling and everything the beach life had to offer. She was always tan, sun kissed from spending days at the beach. She could often be found quietly reading a book under the shade of a palm tree or gathering shells and sea glass to add to her collection. Exploring and hiking around the island was one of her favorite things to do. She and Chris also did a lot of boating. Her big, blue eyes would light up with excitement when they’d be out on the water. She enjoyed watching sunsets each night from their patio above Cane Garden Bay, she’d always say “the sunsets never get old in the Caribbean”. Chris and Amanda explored many of the Caribbean islands and had plans to continue traveling the world.

Not only was she beautiful and smart, Amanda was also a truly gifted artist and photographer. Her creativity was effortless and met no boundaries. She was a natural and could capture the beauty in anything and everything through a camera lens or on a canvas.

Amanda touched so many lives throughout her existence. People were drawn to her care-free personality and she, so easily, made lifelong friendships. She was a wild and free spirit, she was a daughter, a sister, a wife and a friend and she will be greatly missed by many.

A celebration of Amanda’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Old Thompson Barn at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale- 333 River Valley Ranch Rd., Carbondale, CO 81623

Ceremony will start at 1:00pm, open house to follow until 5:00pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any of the following: http://www.awayout.org http://www.aspire-recovery.com http://www.coloradoanimalrescue.org https://palgroup.org/