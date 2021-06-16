Obituary: Allison Sunny Meeker

Allison Sunny Meeker

Allison “Sunny” Meeker

March 11, 1941 – May 20, 2021

Sunny Meeker, a beautiful child of God, passed peacefully in her home in Aspen on May 20, 2021 surrounded by her loving family and devoted caregivers. Her long and valiant battle with Alzheimer’s disease is mercifully over. We find comfort knowing she is at peace and with our Lord.

Sunny was born to Burt and Jane Dunn on March 11, 1941 in Wichita, Kansas. Her family moved to Durango, Colorado in 1946 and then to Denver in 1949. She graduated from East High School in Denver and attended Colorado State University in Fort Collins. Searching for the next best adventure she moved to Seaside, Oregon and then to San Francisco where she worked in the financial district for two years. In 1964, she moved back to Colorado and settled in the old mining town and relatively new ski town of Aspen. In order to support her mountain lifestyle she worked the front desk of the Hotel Jerome and later for the Aspen Association in the Wheeler Opera House. Here she fostered wonderful relationships with like minded people who pursued their passion for skiing and introduced her to all the majestic mountains had to offer.

Allison was nicknamed “Sunny” at birth by her father as she was his “little ray of sunshine.” Sunny loved the outdoors and was always up for adventure. As a child she fell in love with the Rocky Mountains through ski trips from Denver on the train to Winter Park and with her family skiing Cooper Hill near Leadville.

Sunny met her future husband, Dick Meeker, while skiing Aspen Highlands in the spring of 1969. They were married on August 28, 1970 near her parents home in Cherry Hills, Colorado. Sunny found her match in Dick. They were married for over 50 years; were nearly inseparable and shared passions for family (especially children Michelle and Andrew, son-in-law Jeff and granddaughter Jade) and their Christian faith.

Sunny was physically strong with impressive endurance and determination. She traveled the world to ski and hike and to follow her children to join their pursuits. She didn’t just go down slopes she went up them. She was a successful competitor in America’s Uphill race on Aspen Mountain. Sunny hiked many of the trails in the White River National Forest and reached several of the peaks. She stayed in most of the 10th Mountain Huts and Braun system huts, cycled long routes, including Ride the Rockies, and skied the mountains of Aspen countless times. Sunny was always game.

Sunny took great joy in being with family and friends while preparing wonderful and healthy meals always followed by chocolate! She cared deeply about Crossroads Church; her 35 years of volunteer work in the patient care unit of Aspen Valley Hospital; her music and her friends. What stands out most in her 80 years of life was her “Sunny” disposition, compassion for others, generosity, down to earth spirit, patience and her contagious laugh. Her favorite phrase was: “I love you more than tongue can tell.” Sunny was a wonderful caring daughter to her parents, she was a devoted and loving wife to Dick and an attentive and compassionate mother to her children.

Alzheimer’s is a terrible disease. Sunny’s family and friends will remember her beautiful spirit which continued to surface as the disease progressed.

Sunny is survived by her husband Dick Meeker, daughter Michelle Meeker and her husband Jeff Marsoun, granddaughter Jade Marsoun, brother Ed Dunn his wife Nina, sister-in-law Mary Meeker, cousins Rick, Penny and Jane Goldcamp, nephews Eric, Ricky and Blaine Dunn and niece Midi Daddis. Andrew Meeker, their son, preceded Sunny in death.

Memorial contributions can be made to Home Care & Hospice of the Valley in memory of Sunny: 823 Grand Ave, Ste #300, Glenwood, Co 81601 or Aspen Compassion Adventures, 204 Park Ave, Unit 2c, Basalt, Co 81621

A memorial service is scheduled at Crossroads Church October 2nd at 11am. Reception to follow at the Home Team at the Inn at Aspen.