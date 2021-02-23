Obituary: Alison C. Church

Alison C. Church

March 7, 1966 – February 15, 2021

Alison Cameron Church, 54, of Aspen, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 15, 2021, surrounded by her loving family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Despite her illness, Alison remained positive and spread joy to those around her.

Born on March 7, 1966, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Gerald and Maria Church, Alison grew up in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. She graduated from Park School in Brookline, Massachusetts, Pomfret School in Pomfret, Connecticut, and Pitzer College in Claremont, California.

Alison loved all things in nature, from hiking to birding or gardening; she possessed St. Francis-like qualities, wanting to take care of all God’s creatures, large and small. Her passion for botany led her to work at Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum and later Harvard’s Herbaria, for whom she traveled to Indonesia to collect botanical specimens. She spent time in Mysore, India, where she discovered a love for Ashtanga yoga. Later she moved to Boulder, Colorado, to continue her yoga practice culminating in her Pilates instructor certification.

While in Colorado, Alison met Ed Schmidt, fell in love, and was married in Boca Grande, Florida. Ed has been her greatest strength and best friend since the day they met. She will live on forever in his heart. Most of all, she loved and adored her daughter, Maya. Maya was her entire world, and she wanted nothing but the best for her in life.

Alison was a kind and loving person with a joyful and compassionate heart. She greeted those she loved with her infectious smile and endless charm. Family meant everything to Alison, and she maintained very close relationships with everyone, including lifelong friends. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and a true friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Alison leaves behind her loving husband Ed Schmidt and their beloved daughter Maya Rose Bright, her father and mother Gerald and Maria Church, and her sisters Emily Church and Laura Wilmerding, along with numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of life services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Alison’s name to Dana Farber Cancer Institute’s metastatic breast cancer program in Boston, Massachusetts, or Pathfinder’s in Aspen, Colorado.