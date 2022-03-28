Obituary: Alfred Ronald Erickson

Alfred Ronald Erickson

August 21, 1942 – March 8, 2022

With heavy hearts, the Erickson family announces the passing of our beloved Ron Erickson who passed after a valiant battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia.

Ron is remembered by his wife JoAnn, daughter Alexandra Erickson Holloway and granddaughter Efabella Holloway, Colorado; son Nicholas Erickson, Austria; stepdaughter Brittany Noelle Buffalino (Robert Todd), Aspen; Amanda Horsford (Hayden Horsford) and their daughter Quinn, Antigua; brother Richard Erickson, Florida and sister Diane Canfield, North Carolina. His spirit will be carried on by them and so many others.

Ron graduated from Wagner College with a B.A. in history and with a M.A. in both Marketing and International business from the Thunderbird School of Global Management. Ron was a decorated Vietnam Veteran who proudly served his country as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Navy.

An accomplished man of great personal integrity, Ron began his business career in advertising in New York City. He traded in life in the Big Apple for a less frenetic and deeply fulfilling life in Aspen in the early 1970’s, where he founded Aspen Resort Accommodations, the oldest property management company in Aspen.

Ron was a devoted husband, father and grandfather who deeply loved his children and the apple-of-his-eye granddaughter. The soundtrack of his life and his many passions included classical music and the Moody Blues. Ron was a generous and giving man who loved his big family, friends and community.

Known for his leadership and commitment to his community, Ron served many years on the boards of the Aspen Pitkin County Housing Authority, the Wheeler Opera House and Aspen’s Planning and Zoning Commission. He contributed many hours to various local nonprofit, most notably the Aspen Elks Lodge. Additional rewarding community service included membership on the Judicial Nominating Commission for the Ninth Judicial District.

Ron loved golfing, skiing Sheer Bliss on a powder day, mushroom hunting, cooking for others, traveling the world, Sundays at the music tent, rum and his poker group of over 25 years. He was a great friend to so many and is dearly missed.

This great life will be celebrated on August 21 by his family atop Aspen Mountain on what would have been his 80th birthday, where his ashes will be spread, in accordance with his wishes. A larger celebration of his life will follow at the Elks Lodge with details to follow.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at MD Anderson, Arizona for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided. Please consider donating in Ron’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.