Obituary: Alberta “Bertie” Davis Hogg

Alberta “Bertie” Davis Hogg

May 17, 1932 – January 14, 2022

Alberta “Bertie” Davis Hogg passed away peacefully on January 14, 2022. She was born May 17, 1933, in Muskegon, Michigan, the daughter of Florence and Harry Davis. Her senior year of high school, a business opportunity moved the family to Parkersburg, West Virginia where she met the love of her life, John Marshall Hogg. After attending Denison University, Bertie and John married and moved to New Haven, Connecticut where they began a family while John finished college. John’s work brought the family to Texas where they lived in Odessa, Kermit, Big Spring and eventually, Fort Worth which became their permanent home in 1964.

Bertie, known as “Monga” to her grandchildren, had a life-long passion for family, community service, tennis and spending time in Aspen. Bertie was generous, loyal and adventurous! She loved sharing her wanderlust with her children and grandchildren through family travel experiences and great stories. The things she enjoyed most in life were her grandchildren, her friends (especially the Tuesday Lunch Bunch) and her “happy place” Aspen. She was beloved by her family, her friends and the friends of her children and grandchildren who enjoyed her welcoming warmness and great sense of humor.

Her commitment and energy towards community involvement led her to serve and assume leadership roles in community organizations, including The Junior League of Fort Worth, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Fort Worth Symphony and Fort Worth Opera. She also did foundational work assisting Phyliss Tilley with the start of MayFest and Streams and Valley. When she lost her youngest son, Robbie, to a senseless act of violence, she became a staunch victims’ rights advocate: co-founding the Texas Chapter of the National Center for Victims of Crime (NCVC) and lobbying vigorously for the passage of Crime Victims’ Rights legislation on the State and National levels. She was also a member of The Assembly, Rivercrest Country Club, Maroon Creek Club, Aspen Chapel and honorary member of the Yale Alumni Club.

Bertie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, John Marshall Hogg and two of her sons, Robert Franklin Hogg and John Collier Hogg III.

She is survived by children, Brooks Davis Hogg and wife Libby, James Ettrick Hogg and wife Ashley, and Elizabeth Hogg Garza and husband Rafael; grandchildren, Samuel Hogg and wife Sarah, and William Hogg, Arden Criswell and husband Richard, Brennan Hogg and Caroline Hogg, Callie Strange and husband Mason, Sofi Boschini and husband Teddy and Mimi Garza; and great-granddaughter, Violet Criswell.

The family expresses a special thanks to her devoted caregivers Carolyn Franklin, Mary Morris, Erica Rosa and Sheila Revilla for their compassionate care.

Should friends desire, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the National Center for Victims of Crime, Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth, Aspen Animal Shelter or a charity of choice.