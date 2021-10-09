Obituary: Adam Evans Hobby

Adam Evans Hobby

Provided Photo

December 28, 1993 – September 14, 2021

Adam Evans Hobby left this earth due to a tragic accident whilst helping in the remodeling of his home in Denver. He was born and raised in the Roaring Fork and Crystal River Valleys. He attended schools valley-wide and went on to pursue a business degree in Denver.

He was working in the business side of the ski industry but due to the pandemic he transitioned to the solar industry happily employed in Denver. Having been exposed to the off-grid lifestyle since birth, it seemed he had come full circle.

His two great loves were skiing and music. Learning to ski at Powder Pandas continuing with Aspen Valley Ski Club, he developed his love of telemark skiing whilst attending Colorado Rocky Mountain School becoming a beautiful and graceful skier which he continued with to this day. Music made his spirit soar and he would often drop into your day on a regular basis with texts of YouTube videos of his latest favorite artists but loved old 60’s music as well. He was an accomplished guitarist helping to form a school band winning a trophy at Battle of the Bands. Adam was an old soul, a self described “analog kid” preferring social interaction over social media.

He was an avid traveler and had many memorable adventures visiting family members and close friends. He was so proud to have held U.S., Australian, and New Zealand citizenships considering them all his home.

Adam is survived by his parents Dan and Judy Hobby of Carbondale, CO; his Denver family Christine and the late Eli Buzas, Melinda (Buzas) and Don Holt and children Thomas and Natalie, Matt and Sandy Buzas and children Byron and Walker, Tony and Joseph Buzas; Australian family his late nana Dulcie Evans, Mark and Maria Evans, Bruce Evans, Chris Evans, Jenine Evans, Bonnie (Evans) Johnston, Marnie and Liam Evans and the extended Flood family in Northland, New Zealand, as well as numerous close family friends spread throughout. To his childhood, school and work mates remember the shared experiences and especially the laughter with Adam.

Due to the pandemic and so many scattered far and wide, a family gathering will take place later at the spreading of his ashes.

So let your spirit soar while skiing on a beautiful Colorado blue bird day and think of Adam smiling, making beautiful ballet-like turns on his ancient tele skis. Tune into soulful music every day as he did and perhaps share it with another. He would want that.

“The truth is – we never really lose the people we love. They are in the sunsets, and in the rain, and in the forests, and in laughter and music that takes your breath away. We never really lose their love, their beauty because that energy doesn’t disappear – it finds new ways to reach you.” – Anonymous