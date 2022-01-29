Obituary: Adam Durham

Adam Durham

July 10, 1986 – January 12, 2022

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, our beloved Adam Durham, of Colorado and South Carolina, moved on from this world at the age of 35.

Born in Aspen Valley Hospital on July 10, 1986, he grew up in the valley surrounded by love, siblings, and lots of snow. Adam and his siblings spent these years having parties on the trampoline followed by sleepovers (or staying up all night), chasing each other through the woods, bonfires, snowboarding/skiing—and laughing at their dad when he wiped out—among other adventures. He graduated from Basalt High School in 2004, and a few years later, he met the love of his life—Courtney McDonald—in Denver on July 3, 2008. They spent many fun years together, and with their dogs, Lola and Moxie.

He began his career as a firefighter in 2013 and joined the Simpsonville Fire Department in 2016, meeting coworkers that quickly turned to family. He was promoted to Lieutenant in early 2021. This passion inspired him to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Fire Administration, which he received in May of 2021 from Bowling Green State University.

Beyond the firehouse, he found joy in cooking, diving, traveling, bourbon, and most recently, in bird hunting with his bird dog Ziggy. Above all, he loved and valued his family.

Adam was cherished by many, especially his longtime love Courtney McDonald, his parents Jennifer Stahley (currently married to Brian Stahley) and the late Frederick C. Durham, and his siblings Chris Durham, Nich Durham, Jeremy Alcoke, Laura Durham, Nicole Stahley, and Jillian Stahley.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to the Burned Children’s Fund of the Medical University of South Carolina.

Checks can be mailed to:

MUSC Foundation

18 Bee St.

MSC 450

Charleston, SC 29425

Please make the check payable to “MUSC Foundation”, and include “Burned Children’s Fund” on the memo line of the check.

The family would greatly appreciate an indication that the donation is in honor of Adam.