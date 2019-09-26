Mr. John Martin Kinney, 59, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.

He was born at Kenwood Mercy Hospital in Buffalo, NY on November 12, 1959. He spent his childhood in Cedarburg, WI, and attended high school at Indian Hill in Cincinnati, OH. John graduated from Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, NC where he was a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity. A longtime resident of Aspen and Glenwood Springs, CO, John had recently returned to family in South Carolina.

A life-long outdoorsman, John loved the Colorado mountains and found his greatest joy in helping others.

John is survived by his mother, Patricia Barnes of Greenville, SC; two brothers, Paul Kinney (Ann) of Aiken, SC and Larry Kinney (Mimi) of Traverse City, MI; sister Laura Francis (Todd) of Greenville, SC. He was a much beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews, Sarah Kinney (John Lamprecht), Meghan Kinney Avrett (John), Jimmy Kinney, Erich Kinney, Emily Kinney, Cora Kinney, Gene Kinney, Adam Francis, Katherine Francis, Merritt Francis, and Ben Francis, who will always remember their Uncle Johnny for his fun-loving nature and spontaneous unannounced visits.

A loyal brother and faithful friend, John was always willing to help; and we all will miss him dearly.

John was preceded in death by his father, Eugene P. Kinney, and older brother, James W. Kinney.

Services will be held at a later date in Greenville, SC.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the GoFundMe of a close family friend byvisiting:https://www.gofundme.com/f/resurrecting-shattered-lives; or by donating in John’s name to your local food bank by visiting: https://www.feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank.

