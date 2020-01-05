Michael Abdo

Michael transitioned from his earthly path to complete his spiritual journey. He was at peace, surrounded by his close family, daughter Jennifer, son Daniel and his wife, Anna, who express deep appreciation for the assist of Hospice care.

In numerous ways, Michael was an example of a life lived with courage, integrity and discernment. His greatest achievements endure through the many lives he touched and the spiritual knowledge he imparted to us all in his teachings.

All who knew Michael well were graced by the indelible gift of his inspirations. He is now everywhere, shining brightly, with the light of his spirit guiding us all.

Michael expressed his profound gratitude for the abundant support he received from his close friends in visits, calls and emails.

Surviving Michael are his brothers, Ray and Anthony, and their families.

Michael donated his body to Science Care so his gift of learning and teaching may live on.

A celebration of Michael’s life will be held in the Springtime.