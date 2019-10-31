Matthew Jon Fergen left us too soon on October 26, 2019 at 54 years old. Matt was born on July 3, 1965 in St Paul, MN to John and Geneva Fergen. The family moved to Glenwood Springs when Matt was very young, and he stayed in the valley off and on throughout most of his life on earth. Matt graduated from Glenwood Springs High School in 1984. Matt had many passions in his life, you could find him flying his remote control planes and helicopters, riding dirt bikes, playing a round of golf, or enjoying time with his family and friends. Matt dedicated his professional life to the HVAC industry, and was an incredibly talented technician with an impeccable eye for detail. He was a generous man with a kind heart and will be missed by many.

He is survived by his parents John and Geneva Fergen; sisters Cheryl (Eddie) Bean and Bonnie Fergen; brothers Mike (Lara) Fergen and Mark (Carla) Fergen; as well as many nieces, nephews and close friends. Matt was preceded in death by his daughter Breanna Fergen.

A celebration of Matt’s life will be held this spring with more information to follow.