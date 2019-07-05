Mark Whitney Kisker

Mark W. Kisker, 58, of Carbondale died peacefully on June 15, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Ellen and two siblings, Steve (wife Nina and children Willa and Colten) and Beth (children Graham and Whitney).

Mark will be remembered for his love of fly-fishing.

There will be a celebration of life on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 2 p.m. on the Satank Bridge in Carbondale.