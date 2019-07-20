Marilyn Cook was born on December 4, 1940, and passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019, after a three-year battle with cancer. Those closest to her knew her by her Native American name ‘Sleeps With Dogs’ due to her love of her dogs and her job as a dog sitter. Marilyn was born and raised in Rockford, Il but was a resident of the Roaring Fork Valley since 1987 and was a book keeper for a few local construction companies throughout our valley. Marilyn was deeply loved by her 3 children, Ray, Julie and Steve, her granddaughter, Tia Cook, her nephew, John Wyman and many other friends and family members, who were blessed to have known her. Many will remember her for her sense of humor, infectious smile and her generosity.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers you can make a donation to any one of these foundations the Wounded Warrior Foundation or Huts For Vets.