Kristopher ‘Kris’ Shechter

Kris passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at the age of 31. He was born in Aspen, Colorado to Stan Shechter and Barb Wilson. He graduated from Aspen High School where he fell in love with theatre. He continued to pursue theatre production and was a valued member of the local theatre community, working backstage on countless plays and performances. Kris also loved cars, films, skiing, fishing, and exploring the mountains. He was a 4-wheel drive enthusiast, participating in Jeep Jamboree as a trail guide in Moab and throughout the Rockies. Kris was a sweet guy with a huge heart and a goofy sense of humor. He is survived by his sisters Aasta and Kara, his parents, grandmothers Lise Bodek and Shirley Wilson, as well as numerous other family members and a large group of friends.

There will be a memorial service for Kris on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 5:00pm at the Snowmass Chapel.