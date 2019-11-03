Kelly Galvin, 25, of Basalt, Colorado passed away suddenly on October 21, 2019. Born in Aspen and raised in the Roaring Fork Valley, Kelly loved his family, friends and computer technology. He was nearing completion of a college degree in information technology. Kelly follows his father, John Galvin, in death, dad having been a Mountain Rescue leader for 30 years. John died in an avalanche at Aspen Highlands in April of 2018.

Kelly is survived by his mother, Melinda Cullen, his two brothers Sean Galvin and Nikolai Yudin, and his loyal Australian Shepherd, Bella. Additionally, he is survived by many loving relatives in both Chicago and Houston. A celebration of his life will be held soon for family and friends.