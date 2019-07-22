John Thomas Kelly, 74, of Aspen died peacefully July 17 at Heritage Park Care Center in Carbondale.

John was born July 18, 1944 in Topeka, Kan. to George J.M. and Harriet Howe Kelly. He grew up in Denver and developed a love of Aspen during family trips to the area. John graduated from the University of Colorado-Boulder and earned his law degree at the University of Denver.

John’s passion for skiing, fishing and the Aspen area brought him back to the Roaring Fork Valley where he practiced law for more than four decades. He was a proud member of the Aspen Elks Lodge #224.

He is survived by sons Sean Kelly (Bridgette) of Basalt and Ben Kelly (Sarah) of Carbondale; grandchildren Evelyn (Evie), Fiona, Finn and Liam; sisters Leslie Kelly of Denver and Pamela Kelly of Denver; brother Scott Kelly of West Hollywood, Calif.

He was preceded in death by his wife Doris Peterson; and brother Robert Kelly.

A memorial will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Aspen Elks Lodge #224 from 3-5 p.m.