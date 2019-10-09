John Buxman was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1930.

Surviving as the 11th out of 12 children born to immigrant parents during the Dust Bowl, he went on to build the type of life that seemed unlikely given his meager beginnings.

John moved his family from Denver to Minturn, CO, in 1966 when the opportunity to own his own grocery store merged with his family’s love of skiing.

Over time John went on to open grocery stores in Vail, Snowmass, Copper Mountain, Edwards, Telluride, and Moab, Utah.

The Village Markets have become synonymous with locals serving locals, and John always took great pride in becoming part of the communities his businesses served.

His retailing expertise earned him recognition throughout t the industry for his strength of character, mental fortitude, and steadfast determination.

We all thank him for his service in the Marine Corps. Semper Fi.

According to John “I live my life the way I play golf, down the middle.”

John will be greatly missed by his family, wife Patty Buxman, his children Mary Flast, Chris Fox, John Buxman Jr., as well as 3 grandchildren.

There will be a Rosary and Mass at 1:00pm on Thursday Oct. 10th at St. Stephens Church in Glenwood as well as a celebration of life at the Aspen Glen Golf Course Clubhouse in Carbondale on Saturday October 12th from 12 to 4pm.